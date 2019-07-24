26/11 Mumbai terror attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed's judicial custody extended

Gujranwala: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Pakistan on Wednesday extended the judicial custody of 26/11 mastermind and UN-proscribed terrorist Hafiz Saeed until August 7.

Hafiz Saeed, the chief of terror outfit LeT, was arrested on last Wednesday over charges related to terror financing and was sent to seven days in judicial custody, which on Wednesday was extended by 14 days.

The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) has been ordered by the court to present a complete chargesheet of the case against Hafiz by August 7, according to Geo News.

Hafiz was arrested exactly a week ago while he was on his way to an ATC in Gujranwala to seek bail. His arrest came just two days after an ATC in Lahore granted interim bail to him and three of his aides until August 31 against surety bonds of PKR 50,000 each.

On July 3, top 13 leaders of the banned JuD, including Saeed and Naib Emir Abdul Rehman Makki, were booked in nearly two dozen cases for terror financing and money laundering under the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997.

The CTD, which registered the cases in five cities of Punjab in Pakistan, had stated that JuD was involved in terror funding collected through charitable organisations including Al-Anfaal Trust, Dawatul Irshad Trust, and Muaz Bin Jabal Trust.

On Tuesday, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan dodged a question regarding Hafiz's arrest and the further course of action against him, during an event in Washington.