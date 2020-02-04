Never dreamt of becoming chief minister, says Uddhav Thackeray

On aligning with ideologically different parties like the NCP and Congress, Thackeray said such tie-ups were made earlier also, and asserted that the interest of the state and country was bigger than any ideology.

"I was not new to political power as I have seen my father (late Sena supremo Bal Thackeray) wield it since my childhood. What came unexpected was the chair of power (CM's post)," he said.

The Shiv Sena snapped ties with its pre-poll ally BJP last year over the issue of sharing the chief ministerial post in the state.

Thackeray earlier claimed that a 50:50 formula was "agreed upon" between himself, the then BJP president Amit Shah and then chief minister Devendra Fadnavis ahead of the last year's Lok Sabha polls.

In the interview to Raut on Monday, Thackeray said the Shiv Sena chief never accepted the post of power and he also never wished for it.

"When I realised that I can't achieve the promise made to my father by staying with the BJP,I had no option but to accept the bigger responsibility," he said.

Asked if he had shocked people by accepting the post of chief minister of an unlikely coalition, Thackeray said "political shocks are of many kinds".

"Promises made are supposed to be fulfilled. There is sadness and anger of breaking a promise and then I had no option. I don't know if the BJP has recovered from the shock.

What big did I ask...moon or stars? I just reminded them about what was agreed upon before the Lok Sabha elections," he said.

On what changed his earlier stand of going alone in the elections, Thackeray said, "When (the then BJP president) Amit Shah paid a visit to me, I felt what is the harm in starting all over again."

Thackeray said he went to Gandhinagar and Varanasi when Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi filed their respective nominations for the Lok Sabha polls last year.

"I got sandwiched between the elder (Modi) and younger brother (referring to BJP leader and former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis). Making a promise and honoring the word givenis Hindutva for me," he said.

Asked about aligning with parties of different ideologies, Thackeray said it had happened before and cited the example of the previous BJP-led governments at the Centre.

"Are the ideologies of BJP and (Lok Janshakti Party leader) Ram Vilas Paswan, (JD(U) president) Nitish Kumar, (Trinamool Congress chief) MamataBanerjee and (TDP head) Chandrababu Naidu same?" he asked.

"In Kashmir, there was an alliance with the PDP and talks were held with separatists. The interest of the state and country is bigger than ideology," he said.

On criticism from the BJP that he compromised on the Shiv Sena's ideology, Thackeray said, "You want to break other parties and induct their prominent leaders. Is the laundry with you only? What's wrong if we align with parties."

Asked what his mother Meena Thackeray's response on his becoming the chief minister would have been if she was alive, he said, she would have felt 'Oh God, whether he will be able to manage. ‘But whatever I do, I do it genuinely.’