 Netherlands Delegation Explores Urban Collaboration With Navi Mumbai Civic Body
Raina AssainarUpdated: Tuesday, October 14, 2025, 10:06 PM IST
article-image
Netherlands Delegation Explores Urban Collaboration With Navi Mumbai Civic Body |

Navi Mumbai: A high-level delegation from the Kingdom of the Netherlands visited the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) headquarters to explore collaboration in water management, solid waste management, and sustainable urban development.

The meeting, led by Netherlands Consulate General’s Deputy Head of Mission Thijri van Helden, featured detailed discussions with Municipal Commissioner Dr. Kailas Shinde on areas such as waste-to-energy projects, circular economy practices, and integrated urban infrastructure.

During the dialogue, both sides emphasized strengthening India–Netherlands cooperation through pilot projects, capacity building, and technology exchange. “Navi Mumbai is emerging as one of India’s most sustainable and future-ready cities, and we are eager to co-develop scalable urban models with global expertise,” said Dr. Shinde.

Senior civic officials including Additional Commissioners Sunil Pawar and Dr. Rahul Gethe, City Engineer Shirish Ardavad, Additional City Engineer Arvind Shinde, and Chief Accounts and Finance Officer Satyawan Ubale attended the meeting.

The Dutch delegation included representatives from the Netherlands Water Partnership, Netherlands Enterprises, and several technology firms working in water treatment, sanitation, and waste management. Mirjam van Boekem presented advanced water management systems, while Jacqueline Eckhardt Gerritsen discussed women’s participation in solid waste management.

Expressing appreciation for NMMC’s urban initiatives, Thijri van Helden said, “The Netherlands and Navi Mumbai share a common vision for sustainable, inclusive, and innovative urban growth. Our technical expertise, combined with Navi Mumbai’s development model, can help build stronger and greener cities.”

As part of the visit, the delegation toured key NMMC facilities, including the Integrated Solid Waste Management Project in Turbhe, the Sewage and Tertiary Treatment Plants in Koparkhairane, and the textile waste recycling center in CBD Belapur. The team lauded the civic body’s approach to recycling and waste processing. “It was basically a technology transfer between us. Our city has been planned by CIDCO in Dutch method. The delegation was here for a trade fair that started from Tuesday in Goregaon and hence they visited us to have a look at our various projects. We have invited them to be a part of our projects by contributing new technology ideas,” Dr Shinde added.

