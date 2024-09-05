Nerul Police Arrest Navi Mumbai Rickshaw Federation For Demanding Extortion Of ₹20 Lakh | Representational Image

Navi Mumbai: Nerul police has arrested the founder president of Navi Mumbai Rickshaw Federation, Kasam Hasham Mulani, for demanding an extortion of Rs 2 lakh from the Regional Transport Office (RTO) official. He was caught red handed while accepting an extortion of Rs 20,000.

Mulani had been recording the the RTO official Assistant Inspector Kunal Mohite from Nerul office while he took vehicle testing on the testing track. Everytime, after video shooting the officer, Mulani would warn that he will teach a lesson to everyone.

On August 26, Mulani called Mohite and told that he would want to meet him after which he met Mohite at the testing track in the evening wherein Mulani threatened Mohite that he would make fake allegations against him to higher RTO officials and to avoid the same Mulani demanded Rs 2 lakh and a monthly amount of Rs 20,000.

Mohite discussed the matter with his senior officer Assistant RTO Gajanan Gawand and as per his instructions, Mohite approached Nerul police after which a plan was made to trap Mulani red handed. Accordingly Mohite called Mulani to meet at the testing track on Wednesday evening.

Before meeting Mulani, Mohite withdrew Rs 20,000 cash from ATM, the serial numbers of which was recorded with Nerul police. After Mulani reached, Mohite have him the amount and Mulani started demanding Rs 2 lakh and threatened to pay Rs 1 lakh of the Rs 2 lakh by the end of the day. At the same time, Nerul police nabbed him red handed.

Mulani, a resident of Taloja, is the founder president of Navi Mumbai Rickshaw Federation. He is also the Panvel City District President of Minority Division of NCP.

"He was arrested under the charges of extortion and further investigations are on to find if he had extorted money in similar way from any other officer," a police officer from Nerul police station said.