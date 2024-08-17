Pune Porsche Crash Case: Minor Accused Completes Court-Mandated Safe Driving Training Discreetly At RTO | Sourced

The 17-year-old accused, who allegedly mowed down two IT professionals on May 19 with his speeding Porsche while in an inebriated state in Pune's Kalyani Nagar, has reportedly completed a 15-day court-mandated safe driving training programme at the Pune Regional Transport Office (RTO) discreetly.

The training was part of the conditions imposed by the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) following the accident.

Last month, the minor submitted a 300-word essay on road safety, complying with the bail conditions set by the JJB.

The juvenile was released from an observation home in June after the Bombay High Court ruled that the orders remanding him to the facility were illegal.

Hours after the fatal accident, the JJB had ordered that the minor be kept under the care and supervision of his parents and grandfather. It also instructed the minor to write a 300-word essay on road safety.

Amid nationwide outrage over his quick bail on lenient terms, the police moved the JJB, seeking an amendment of the bail order. On May 22, the board ordered that the minor be sent to an observation home.

The High Court later ordered his release, holding the previous orders illegal and emphasising that the law regarding juveniles must be fully implemented.

Meanwhile, the sessions court has reserved its order for August 20 on the bail applications filed by the six accused, including the minor driver's parents, in the crash case.

The minor's parents, Vishal and Shivani Agarwal; Dr Ajay Taware and Dr Shreehari Halnor of Sassoon General Hospital; and two 'middlemen', Ashpak Makandar and Amar Gaikwad, were arrested in the aftermath of the accident.