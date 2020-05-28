NCP’s Nawab Malik says Maha govt 'stable and strong', will complete five years

Mumbai: The Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra, which has completed six months of its formation, is stable and strong and will definitely complete its five-year term, state minister Nawab Malik said on Thursday.

Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray had taken oath as the state chief minister on November 28 last year along with six ministers, two each from his party, the NCP and the Congress, and the Cabinet was expanded later. The opposition BJP earlier raised questions over the stability of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, formed by three ideologically different parties. Some of the BJP leaders had reportedly said it will be a short-lived regime.

Referring to that, state Minority Affairs Minister and NCPs national spokesperson Nawab Malik said, The government has completed six months. It is stable and strong. The BJP had said this government would be short-lived. But it will definitely complete its five-year stint." Malik alleged that the BJP keeps gossiping about the stability of the government.