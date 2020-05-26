'He cannot form Maha govt anyway...': Nawab Malik slams Devendra Fadnavis; suggests he start a loan consultancy agency

Amid the novel coronavirus outbreak, a controversy has erupted in Maharashtra over the Uddhav Thackeray-led government's handling of the situation. While BJP MP Narayan Rane on Monday called for President's Rule in the state, Maharashtra Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday urged Chief Minister Thackeray to 'take bold decisions'.
"We are not interested in change of Government in the state as COVID-19 situation is serious. We are fighting against Coronavirus and want to pressurize Govt for the same," Fadnavis had said.
Reacting to the same, NCP leader and MLA Nawab Malik took to Twitter on Tuesday evening, pointing out that while Devendra Fadnavis had expressed a lack of desire to form the government in Maharashtra, "he cannot form it anyway".
"In his address to the press Devendra Fadnavis spoke about the funds allocated to Maharashtra Government. These allocation of funds is a mandatory duty of the Central Government towards the states. Mr. Fadnavis's tone and tenor suggested as if the Centre was doing a favour," Malik added.
In a series of tweets Malik also called Fadnavis's comments "lip service".
"Political gossip is being spread by BJP leaders that our government is unstable. Truth is, we are stable and working in unison," he reiterated.
He added that Fadnavis had given the government advice on how to obtain loans -- something that was not needed.
"We do not need advice from a man who has consistently taken loans and drowned Maharashtra in Debt. Mr. Fadnavis appears to be an expert on loans, he should start a loan consultancy agency. I wish him well for that," Malik retorted.
