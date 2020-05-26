'He cannot form Maha govt anyway...': Nawab Malik slams Devendra Fadnavis; suggests he start a loan consultancy agency

Reacting to the same, NCP leader and MLA Nawab Malik took to Twitter on Tuesday evening, pointing out that while Devendra Fadnavis had expressed a lack of desire to form the government in Maharashtra, "he cannot form it anyway".

"In his address to the press Devendra Fadnavis spoke about the funds allocated to Maharashtra Government. These allocation of funds is a mandatory duty of the Central Government towards the states. Mr. Fadnavis's tone and tenor suggested as if the Centre was doing a favour," Malik added.