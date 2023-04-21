NCP's Jitendra Awhad makes controversial statement: 'Looks like Ram Navami and Hanuman Jayanti are festivals for riots only'

Jitendra Awhad |

On April 21, Jitendra Awhad, a leader of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), criticized the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for their alleged participation in riots that occurred during processions for Ram Navami and Hanuman Jayanti, with the intention of gaining votes.

“It seems that Ram Navami and Hanuman Jayanti are the festivals for riots only. The atmosphere of the cities deteriorated due to these riots. I think the coming years will be the years of religious riots," the NCP leader said.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

“A riot took place in Aurangabad. I mean Ram Navami and what is that festival of Maruti? Haan… Hanuman Jayanti. Are these two festivals made for riots only? The atmosphere in the cities deteriorated during these festivals like never before. According to my understanding of Mumbai City, and the people living in Mumbai and its surroundings, the people of Mumbai and the surrounding area knew that there is some plan behind this all. I otherwise don’t dare to say anything in front of Saheb (Sharad Pawar). But it is my firm opinion that the upcoming year is a year of communal riots," Awhad said while speaking at an event in Mumbai.