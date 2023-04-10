 NCP's Ajit Pawar exploring options outside MVA as BJP hints at 'big changes in Maharashtra': Report
The news comes amid reports of a difference in opinion among the MVA partners on the Adani-Hindenburg issue.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, April 10, 2023, 09:41 PM IST
article-image
Ajit Pawar | File Photo

Cracks might be forming in the Maha Vikas Aghadi as Maharashtra Leader of Opposition and NCP leader Ajit Pawar is looking at options outside the MVA, according to media reports.

A report in Republic claims that the Bharatiye Janata Party might be Ajit Pawar's next stop as some leaders of the opposition are in touch and may jump ship in coming days.

"It's true that BJP's activities are underway in the state of Maharashtra, soon you will see big changes in Maharashtra," BJP MLC Prasad Lad told Republic but didn't give away anything when asked about Pawar's shift to the saffron party.

"It will be highly immature to name the leaders who are in touch with us but soon you will come to know."

article-image
