Mumbai: 'It is not possible to manipulate EVMs in our country' says LoP Ajit Pawar | ANI

Mumbai: Maharashtra leader of opposition Ajit Pawar on Saturday expressed his faith in EVMs and said he has full trust in EVM 'personally'.

Pawar pointed out that if EVMs were faulty, the opposition parties would not be in power in states like Chattisgarh, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Punjab, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

"It is not possible to manipulate EVMs in our country. It is a big system altogether, lots of checks and balances are involved," Pawar said.

Incommunicado Pawar

Earlier, panic gripped the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) as party leader Ajit Pawar and seven NCP MLAs were not reachable.

Pawar reportedly cancelled all his programs yesterday and also the ones that are lined up for the coming two days.

Following his disappearance, there were speculations that he may be upset with the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance, and some are also speculating that he may be suffering from COVID-19.

However, refuting the allegations NCP chief Sharad Pawar has claimed that he is very much in touch with Ajit Pawar, a report from New Indian Express stated.

Was unwell: Ajit Pawar

Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar on Saturday said he cancelled his programmes for Friday as he was unwell after long tours across Maharashtra over the past few days and asked the media to not speculate on such issues as it caused confusion.

"I was unwell so I cancelled tours and events scheduled for Friday. Over the past few days, I have travelled across Maharashtra and have not got enough rest. Due to lack of proper sleep, pulmonary irritation was also on the rise. I took medicines and took rest at home as advised by the doctor," he said.

On Sharad Pawar's statement on the Adani issue Pawar said that it was the party's stand.

"I also watched Sharad Pawar's interview on TV...He is our top leader and if he took a stand on some topic then we shall not again discuss that...That is his stand (Sharad Pawar's statement), and ours too," he told ANI.