NCP leader Ajit, who was incommunicado, now in touch with party supremo Sharad Pawar: Report

Ajit Pawar | File

Panic gripped the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) recently as party leader Ajit Pawar and seven NCP MLAs were not reachable.

Pawar reportedly cancelled all his programs yesterday and also the ones that are lined up for the coming two days.

Following his disappearance, there were speculations that he may be upset with the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance, and some are also speculating that he may be suffering from COVID-19.

However, refuting the allegations NCP chief Sharad Pawar has claimed that he is very much in touch with Ajit Pawar, a report from New Indian Express stated.

The NCP has stated that there is no cause for worry and that there are many developments taking place behind the scenes.

Ajit stated that the reason he went incommunicado was due to his ill-health.

He said that he was on medication and taking rest on doctor's advice as his health was not good, adding that he was disturbed by the misinformation being spread about him.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar's press conference

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar on Saturday said he is not completely opposed to a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into the charges against the Adani group, but a Supreme Court committee will be more useful and effective.

Talking to reporters, Pawar said if a JPC has 21 members, 15 will be from the ruling party and six from the opposition due to numerical strength in Parliament, which will create doubts on the panel.

He said the apex court decided to appoint a panel of retired Supreme Court judges with a direction of submitting the report in a specific time period.

"I am not completely opposed to the JPC.there have been JPCs and I have been a chairman of some of the JPCs. The JPC will be constituted on the basis of majority (in Parliament). Instead of a JPC, I am of the opinion the Supreme Court committee is more useful and effective," Pawar said.