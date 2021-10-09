NCP workers launch 'We Support Ajit Dada' campaign

As Income Tax carried out raids on the Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar’s relatives, the Nationalist Congress Party workers hit the streets by launching the ‘’We Support Ajit Pawar’’ campaign across Maharashtra. They shouted slogans in Pawar’s support and condemned the BJP-led Union government for deploying the Central probe agencies against Opposition parties.

NCP workers argued that BJP was losing grip among voters since the Maha Vikas Aghadi government took over and, therefore, in a bid to harass the Opposition the Centre was deploying investigation agencies against them. NCP youth leader Ravi Warpe said the party was undeterred by actions by the Central probe agencies against the party leaders and their relatives adding that the party fight it at all levels.

Pawar said he will speak about the Income Tax department's raids on the properties of his relatives and aides once the action is over. He did not want to obstruct the I-T department's work. The department is doing its job. The officials are still there. Once they leave, I will issue my statement. By speaking while the searches are on, I do not want to obstruct their work," said the senior NCP leader.

He also appealed to the NCP workers who had gathered outside the Council Hall at Pune to express support for him to leave, Pawar added. "Let I-T officials leave and I will answer all questions. I have answers for your questions," said Pawar, who holds the finance and planning departments.

Meanwhile, the party MP Supriya Sule said Maharashtra never bowed down before the central government. "Leaders in Delhi ignore Chhatrapati Shivaji's views. Chhatrapati never targeted women," she added.

Her comment after the Income Tax department raided the companies linked to the DCM Ajit Pawar’s sisters. "I believe in my sisters' accomplishments. All three sisters are strong, they will get out of this. Therefore, we are not afraid of this," she noted.

Published on: Saturday, October 09, 2021, 02:38 AM IST