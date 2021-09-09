Mumbai: Must successfully allocate seats to avoid division of votes, says Ajit Pawar

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, on Thursday, said if the three ruling partners -Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress- fight the upcoming local body polls together, it will avoid division in votes. He, however, added that it is the district units that will decide whether to go solo or contest together depending on the situation on the ground. “If we successfully allocate seats without allowing the division of votes, the MVA partners will win the elections to the zilla parishad, panchayat samiti and municipalities,” said Pawar opined.

Leaders of each party have stated that they will contest the local body elections independently. “It is up to the individual to decide what statement to make. The political and geographical situation in each district is different,” he said. “We will leave it to the district leaders to decide after taking all factors into account,” noted Pawar.

Pawar admitted that everyone is trying to expand their parties in the state.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, September 09, 2021, 11:40 PM IST