NCP slams centre for new allocation data of Remdesivir; says we need 50,000 vials per day

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope also reiterated the demand and said, "We need 50,000 Remdisivir injections daily but now we have been allotted only 26,000 injections for the next 10 days by the Centre. I appeal to the Government of India to allot more injections to the State, I will write to them today."

Addressing shortages of Remdesivir in certain regions of the country, the Central government on Wednesday made an interim allocation of the key anti-viral drug for 19 states/Union Territories for the period up to April 30.

According to Union Health Ministry, Maharashtra has been allotted a share of 2,69,200 vials, followed by Gujarat 1,63,500 vials, Uttar Pradesh 1,22,800 vials, Madhya Pradesh 92,400 vials and national capital Delhi has been given 61,900 doses.

Remdesivir being an investigational therapy drug given in acute versions of COVID-19 where oxygen support is a must, the O2 allocation pertains to 14 states to which medical oxygen is issued and 5 states where a high volume of supplies are being observed, the Union Health Ministry said.

Amid reports of shortage of antiviral drug Remdesivir, the Centre also announced that the production capacity of Remdesivir injections is being ramped up from the current level of 38 lakh vials per month to 74 lakh vials per month. It also said that 20 additional manufacturing sites have been approved.

Keeping in mind the sudden surge in demand for Remdesivir injections, the manufacturing capacity of domestic Remdesivir manufacturers has been ramped up, it said.

"All support is being extended to manufacturers by the government in this endeavour. The production capacity is being ramped up from the current level of 38 lakh vials per month to 74 lakh vials per month, and 20 additional manufacturing sites have been approved. Export of Remdesivir has also been prohibited on 11th April in order to shore up domestic supplies," the ministry said.

The allocation includes bulk purchases made by the states as well as supplies through private distribution channels. Several states and UTs have reported an acute shortage of Remdesivir and raised the issue with the Centre.

The ministry said this initial allocation is dynamic and will be reviewed constantly in consultation with the states/UTs to ensure all needs can be met within the available supplies. It said the manufacturers have been advised to consider supply orders already made to them, geographical proximity with a state and terms of supply, and give inputs for mapping of manufacturers to states for the allocated volumes.

"Manufacturers have been directed to manufacture and dispatch the supplies as per the agreed state allocation and mapping. They may be asked to balance supplies to the government and distribution channel. All states may place their supply orders to manufacturers, if not already done, either by government purchase or distribution channel, within the above-mentioned state-wise allocation and manufacturer-wise mapping," the ministry said.

It further said that in case any state does not require or is unable to fully utilise its allocation before April 30, that would be available for reallocation to other states as per their requirement.

"The states may immediately appoint state nodal officers for Remdesivir who will be responsible for unrestricted and timely movement of the drug within their states as per the above-mentioned allocation and mapping," the statement said.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)