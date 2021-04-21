Mumbai: Woman, who ordered Remdesivir vials, duped of Rs 18,000

The Tilak Nagar police registered an FIR against unidentified persons for cheating a woman of Rs 18,000. The woman had ordered for Remdesivir vials after she received a WhatsApp message from a supposed medicine seller.

According to Tilak Nagar police officials, 38-year-old Meghna Thakkar received a WhatsApp message from a person identified as Rupesh Gupta who offered to sell her six vials of Remdesivir for Rs 18,000, and assured her delivery the next day.