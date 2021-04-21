Bhopal: 1 arrested with 3 vials of Remdesivir injection, second theft in 1 week

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Local police arrested a man with three vials of Remdesivir injection on Tuesday evening. Earlier, two men were arrested by police with three vials of Remdesivir.

These two incidents were reported within a week of the incident where four men were arrested with the injections. All efforts of the administration have been in vain to check the black marketing of the injections.

In Misrod, police arrested on Tuesday resident Yasir Khan with the vials when he was standing near a private hospital to sell them. Khan said his friend Dharmendra Chakraborty, who is on the run, had arranged for these injections. On the same day, Kohefiza police arrested two men Balram Prajapati and Rajendra Meena aka Raja with three vials of the Remdesivir injection.