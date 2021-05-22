NCP, Sena target Governor Koshyari over delay in nomination of state council members

Mumbai: The Nationalist Congress Party on Saturday targeted the Maharashtra Governor BS Koshyari on delays in the nomination of 12 members in the state council despite Cabinet’s recommendation forwarded to him 7 months ago.

On the other hand, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut and Urban Development Minister Eknath Shinde slammed BJP for doing politics during the pandemic by stepping up their criticism against Maha Vikas Aghadi govt on each and every issue. Raut stepped further and likened the black fungus (mucormycosis) to the state's opposition without naming BJP. Shinde said instead of merely criticising the govt, the opposition should make constructive suggestions that will be considered.

Minister of Minority Affair and NCP chief spokesman Nawab Malik said the scene now shifts to the Raj Bhavan after the Bombay High Court on Friday during hearing a PIL asked whether the file pertaining to the nomination of 12 members in the state council was to keep in the drawer or for taking decision on it.

On the other hand, Raut at the party function in Pune asked the party workers to ignore BJP’s criticism, stay positive and work. ‘’The good work in Mumbai during the Corona epidemic was noticed by many, including the World Health Organization and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Despite that, the opposition is continuing to criticise the state government as opposition is black fungus (mucormycosis),” he opined.

Raut said the government has been working hard to curb the virus spread but it may not be possible to reach every nook and corner. ‘’During the second wave, the social organisations and citizens are contributing a lot especially in building hospitals or Covid care centres which is commendable,’’ he noted.