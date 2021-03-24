BJP urges Guv Koshyari to seek report from CM Uddhav Thackeray on corruption, governance and COVID-19

In an yet another attempt to corner the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in the aftermath of the Antilia bomb scare, the Mansukh Hiran death case and the letter bomb, a Bharatiya Janata Party delegation met Governor BS Koshyari on Wednesday and urged him to seek a report from Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and the chief secretary on governance and corruption issues. The delegation, led by Leader of the Opposition Devendra Fadnavis alleged that the government had miserably failed on all fronts, especially in tackling the coronavirus pandemic.

BJP legislator Sudhir Mungantiwar said, “We requested the governor to ask for a report from the Maharashtra Chief Minister on various issues related to governance and corona in the state. We also requested him to intervene in the corruption-related issue.” He noted that on three counts - crime, corruption and the Covid-19 pandemic, the state government has failed.

Fadnavis said, “The Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) has lost moral ground, it is working only for power. After so many incidents, Maharashtra CM is silent, Pawar Saaheb held two press conferences and just tried to protect the minister.” Further, he slammed the state government for ‘mishandling’ the coronavirus pandemic. “The government is not bothered about the Covid-19 situation in the state. The way in which cases are increasing here, it has become the epicentre. It is time to act, not give lectures,” he added.

On the submission of the 6.3GB data to the Union Home Secretary, Fadnavis said, “The information is sensitive. If made public, it would expose the role of several politicians and the deals for police postings.”

NCP attacks Fadnavis & BJP

Hours after the BJP’s visit to Raj Bhavan, NCP chief spokesman and Minister of Minority Affairs Nawab Malik launched a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) and said that the BJP was restless as it was unable to topple the MVA government. He also called the BJP’s allegations, against the state government on several issues, ‘baseless’.

“The BJP is desperate to come into power. It is restless, as it cannot topple the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government,” said Malik.

Malik said that the BJP leaders must understand that President's rule could not be imposed in a state “just like that”. He also claimed that the MVA (comprising the Shiv Sena, Congress and the NCP) enjoys the support of more than 175 MLAs. The Maharashtra assembly has 288 MLAs.

He added that the people of the state had begun to realise that the BJP is involved in a plot to malign the state government by peddling ‘half-baked information’.

Congress slams BJP

State Congress chief Nana Patole attacked the BJP for levelling corruption charges against the Congress, which is sharing power with the Shiv Sena and the NCP in the state. “If we open our mouths and expose the BJP on corruption, it will have no counter-argument,” said Patole.

“Those who are involved in corruption are accusing us of corruption. The Congress party built the country by creating assets and institutions but the BJP is on the move to sell these assets,” he noted. He further said, during the BJP rule, it had appointed RSS-affiliated persons in every department, with a mandate to collect money.

Patole said he would soon meet the Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray demanding action against RSS-affiliated persons in various departments. “They should be removed from the present posts immediately,” he felt.

Patole said despite several corruption cases involving various ministers during Fadnavis’s tenure, he had given them a clean chit. “Fadnavis himself had become a judge. He used to give a clean chit to his ministers when they were accused. Why didn’t he resign then? There are allegations in politics but it is wrong to resign till the truth comes out. Congress is of the view that action should be taken against guilty,” he added.