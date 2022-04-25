NCP leader writes to Amit Shah to chant prayer of every religion in front of PM Modi's residence

Mumbai: Nationalist Congress Party leader Fahmida Hasan Khan on Monday wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah asking permission to chant prayers of every religion in front of PM Modi's residence.

"If Hindutva, Jainism elevates for country's benefit to reduce inflation, unemployment, starvation, I'd like to do it", Khan said.

I've asked HM Amit Shah for permission to chant prayers of every religion in front of PM Modi's residence. If Hindutva, Jainism elevates for country's benefit to reduce inflation, unemployment, starvation,I'd like to do it:NCP Mumbai north district working pres Fahmida Hasan Khan pic.twitter.com/QN4rtOheiJ — ANI (@ANI) April 25, 2022

Independent MP Navneet Rana and her husband MLA Ravi Rana had given a call for the chanting of Hanuman Chalisa outside Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's private residence 'Matoshree' in Mumbai, which had triggered angry protests by Shiv Sainiks.

The couple was arrested on Saturday after which they were remanded to judicial custody for 14 days.

The Mumbai Police have shifted independent MP Navneet Rana to the Byculla women's jail, while her MLA husband Ravi Rana was taken to Taloja jail in neighbouring Navi Mumbai amid tight security, an official said on Monday.

Earlier, a case was registered against Ranas under Sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc, and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code, and sections 37(1) and 135 of the Bombay Police Act.

Later, the police also added IPC Section 124-A (sedition) in the case against them.

Under IPC Section 124-A, the offence of sedition is committed when any person by words or otherwise brings or attempts to bring into hatred or contempt, or excites or attempts to excite disaffection towards the government established by law.

Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil had on Sunday termed "appropriate" the arrest of the Rana couple.

The police had also arrested 13 Shiv Sena workers on Sunday for allegedly protesting outside the Khar residence of Ranas on Saturday. The party workers were later released on bail, police earlier said.

Published on: Monday, April 25, 2022, 11:41 AM IST