NCP Factional Feud Intensifies As Poster Depicting 'Kattappa' Ajit Pawar Betraying 'Baahubali' Sharad Pawar Surfaces In Delhi

NCP Factional Feud Intensifies As Poster Depicting 'Kattappa' Ajit Pawar Betraying 'Baahubali' Sharad Pawar Surfaces | ANI

The ongoing factional feud within the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) took a new turn as the student wing of the party displayed a provocative poster outside the Delhi office. Depicting a scene from the movie Baahubali, the poster likened Ajit Pawar to the traitorous character "Kattappa" stabbing party founder Sharad Pawar. The veiled reference to Ajit Pawar's rebellion against Sharad Pawar comes amidst claims of support from MLAs and a growing division within the party.

Poster Depicting Ajit Pawar as "Gaddaar"

The Rashtrawadi Vidyarthi Congress, the student wing of the NCP, erected a poster outside the Delhi office, featuring Ajit Pawar as "Kattappa" from the movie Baahubali, stabbing a silhouette figure resembling Sharad Pawar. The poster was captioned with the word "gaddaar" (traitor), expressing discontent with Ajit Pawar's actions. While not explicitly naming anyone, the poster alluded to the ongoing factional conflict within the party.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Growing Factional Divide and Claim of Support

The NCP factional battle reached the Election Commission, with Team Ajit Pawar filing over 40 affidavits of support from MLAs and MPs. Ajit Pawar's faction boasted the backing of 31 MLAs in a prominent show of strength, while Sharad Pawar's conclave was attended by 14 MLAs. The Ajit Pawar faction also staked a claim to the party name and symbol, intensifying the dispute.

Sharad Pawar's Response and National Executive Meeting

In response to the factional rift, Sharad Pawar called for a national executive meeting in Delhi, scheduled for 3 pm on Thursday. The meeting aims to address the internal conflict and seek a resolution. Ahead of the meeting, old posters and hoardings featuring Ajit Pawar and Praful Patel were removed from the NCP office in Delhi and replaced with new ones bearing the word "gaddaar."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Government Formation and Defection Allegations

The NCP's internal division escalated when Ajit Pawar joined the Maharashtra government as the deputy chief minister, along with nine other NCP MLAs. They claimed the support of over 40 MLAs, leading to a surprise Cabinet expansion. However, the Sharad Pawar faction has accused these MLAs of secretive defections and working against the party's interests. They have sought their disqualification.