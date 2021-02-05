NCB on lookout for peddler who chatted as woman

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has launched for alleged drug supplier after scrutinizing the chats of Arif Bhujwala arrested in a major drug case. The wanted drug supplier’s involvement was revealed after the agency found out that he was impersonating a woman while chatting with Bhujwala.

The drug supplier identified as Hussain Bilal alias Telwala, a Jogeshwari resident, is currently on the run. The agency scanned Bhujwala’s mobile phone when it was revealed that there were suspicious chats pertaining to drugs with women identified as Shewta or Asifa. The officials smelt a rat when the language was more or less similar to all these ‘women’. A detailed probe revealed that it was Bilal who was in touch with Bhujwala and posed as a woman to hide his real identity and not leave any evidence.

Bilal, a history sheeter, is under the scanner of the agency for supplying MD in the country and also abroad, confirmed a senior NCB officer.

The investigations revealed that Bilal has been interacting with other peddlers as a woman as well. He has even faked documents of a woman to rent a godown which was allegedly used to manufacture drugs. The chats revealed that Bilal used code words to interact with his network of peddlers and ensured utmost precautions to avoid getting caught. He changed his SIM card frequently and did not reveal his real name or identity to anyone.A clandestine drug laboratory operated by Bhujwala in Noor Manzil Building was busted in which the agency seized huge amounts of cash and drugs. Bhujwala’s name had cropped up after the arrest of Parvez Khan alias Chinku Pathan, relative of mafia don Karim Lala in a drug case.