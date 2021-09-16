NCB nabs 7 in drug-ops in Mumbai, Pune; seizes mephedrone, ephedrine and charas

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) conducted three different operations in Mumbai and Pune on Tuesday and arrested seven persons allegedly involved in drug trade. During these operations, the agency seized a total 2.112 kg of mephedrone, 3.9 kg of ephedrine and 45 grams of charas from the accused.

Zonal Director of Mumbai NCB, Sameer Wankhede said, “On the basis of intelligence developed, the NCB raided the house of one Sahil Hamid Mulla Aji at Mumbra and recovered 1.75 kg of mephedrone and 3.9 kg of ephedrine.”

He said Aji and his accomplice Ibrahim Ismail Jhangir were arrested following the raid on Tuesday. The receiver of mephedrone, Irfan Parmar from Gujarat, was also arrested from the spot and 300 grams of mephedrone was recovered from him. “He was supplying mephedrone to affluent clients in Morbi, Gujarat. Based on the information from the accused, we nabbed their associate Nadeem Shaikh from Khardi, Pune along with 45 grams of charas on Tuesday,” Wankhede said.

In another operation, the agency arrested one Rehan Shaikh from Goregaon and seized 62 grams of mephedrone from his alleged possession. “Rehan Shaikh was a local seller and consumer. He was involved in drug peddling for the past four to five years. A separate offence has been registered in this regard,” Wankhede said.

Wankhede said two other wanted accused were also arrested. They have been identified as Jay Prakash Bhat alias Jitu and Vijay Kumar Singh alias Rehan Chicken alias Monty from Andheri and Bandra West, respectively. “They were wanted in a case in which the NCB had arrested three persons, including a woman, and had seized 103.8 grams of mephedrone (commercial quantity) in July,” said Wankhede.

Published on: Thursday, September 16, 2021, 12:54 AM IST