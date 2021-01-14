NCB custody of celebrity manager Rahila Furniturewala and businessman Karan Sajnani extended again

A magistrate court in the city once again, on Thursday, extended the custody till Saturday with the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) of celebrity manager Rahila Furniturewala and businessman Karan Sajnani in a massive drug seizure case.

Appearing for the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) that had arrested the duo, Special Public Prosecutor Atul Sarpande told the magistrate that the agency needs further custody of the two as there are WhatsApp chats that they need to be confronted with. Further, the court was informed that there are financial transactions that the agency is investigating.

Sajnani, a British national, was arrested on Saturday. On the same day, Furniturewala and her sister Shaista Furniturewala were also arrested. While the custody of Rahila and Sajnani came to be extended for the second time in the week, Shaista was given bail by the court on Monday. On the same day, the custody of her sister and Sajnani was extended till Thursday.

The trio had been arrested after the seizure of 200 kilograms of high-quality marijuana, which the agency claimed sold for Rs 5,000 per gram and was sold as parcels. The drug was illegally imported, it had said, and called the seizure one of the biggest seizures of recent times.

The agency's team had detected a suspicious parcel from a courier in Bandra (West). It had contained marijuana. In a follow-up operation, the NCB officers claim to have found a huge stock of the imported from Khar resident Sajnani’s flat.