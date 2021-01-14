Marijuana seizure case: NCB conducts searches in Uttar Pradesh

Widening their probe in the imported marijuana case, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) conducted searches in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh (UP) from where the contraband is suspected to have been supplied.

A day after the arrest of Sameer Khan, the son-in-law of Maharashtra Minority Affairs and Skill Development Minister Nawab Malik, the agency began probing the finances involved. “We conducted searches in UP from where contraband has been procured by Sajnani. Searches have also been conducted at the residence of Khan,” a senior officer said.

A UP-based person, identified as one Ali, who is suspected to have supplied it, is on the run. According to NCB, they are probing about the financial trial. “We have charged Khan under section 27A of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act,” said a senior NCB officer. The section is for punishment for financing illicit traffic and harbouring offenders. “We are investigating the suspicious transaction between Khan and British national Karan Sajnani, who is already arrested in the case,” the officer added.

The agency stated that they have evidence. “We are scanning the chats between them. The bank accounts are being checked,” said the officer.

Explaining the modus of Sajnani, NCB had earlier stated that the contraband was packed in the form of pre-rolled marijuana joints by him and was marketed to high-class clients in Mumbai and various other states. To recall, NCB, on Tuesday morning, arrested Ramkumar Tiwari, co-owner of Mumbai’s famous Muchhad Paanwala, who was found possessing 500 grams of suspected cannabinoids.

NCB sources told the Free Press Journal that Sajnani also imported the marijuana from Seattle, United States, and that he mis-declared the product while couriering it to the country. Two sisters -Rahila and Shaista Furniturewala– were also arrested in the case. NCB has alleged that Rahila, who is a former manager of a celebrity, was “providing financial aid”. Shaista has been charged for consumption.