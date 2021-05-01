NCB cracks down in Mumbai, Goa; seize ecstasy, LSD among other drugs

Mumbai: The Mumbai zonal unit of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested a 24-year-old man from Andheri for allegedly possessing 56 tablets of MDMA (methylenedioxy-methamphetamine) commonly known as Ecstasy on Friday. In another operation multiple contraband substances were seized by NCB from Goa last night.
According to the officials, acting on a specific information, NCB officials apprehended a man named Irfan Ansari at Lokhandwala Circle in Andheri on midnight of Friday, and recovered 56 tablets of MDMA from him. MDMA, is a party drug that alters mood and perception is chemically similar to both stimulants and hallucinogens and produce feelings of increased energy and pleasure.
In the second operation, NCB officials conducted raid in Negi Cafe at Arambol beach in North Goa on Friday and seized 58 grams of Amphetamine and 15 blots of LSD both in commercial quantities, along with cocaine, mephedrone, heroin and MDMA in intermediate quantity. Following the raid, the cafe's caretaker Ranbir Singh has been arrested and summons has been issued to the owner of the cafe for the further investigation.
As per the officials, this drug syndicate was allegedly run by one Nigerian national named Mustafa aka Tiger who is a notorious drug trafficker in North Goa area. He was running his drug trade from Negi Café and efforts are on to nab him, said officials.
