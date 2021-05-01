NCB cracks down in Mumbai, Goa; seize ecstasy, LSD among other drugs



Mumbai: The Mumbai zonal unit of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested a 24-year-old man from Andheri for allegedly possessing 56 tablets of MDMA (methylenedioxy-methamphetamine) commonly known as Ecstasy on Friday. In another operation multiple contraband substances were seized by NCB from Goa last night.

According to the officials, acting on a specific information, NCB officials apprehended a man named Irfan Ansari at Lokhandwala Circle in Andheri on midnight of Friday, and recovered 56 tablets of MDMA from him. MDMA, is a party drug that alters mood and perception is chemically similar to both stimulants and hallucinogens and produce feelings of increased energy and pleasure.