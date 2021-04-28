Mumbai: NCB arrests three people, seizes Codeine syrup, marijuana Mephedrone after raiding two house

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested three persons on Wednesday and seized 13.6 kilograms of Codeine Syrup, 230 grams of marijuana & intermediate quantity of Mephedrone after raiding two houses in Mumbai.

According to the central agency, on the basis of intelligence developed, NCB officials led by NCB Mumbai Zonal director Sameer Wankhede raided the house of one Noor Alam Noor Islam Malik at Shivaji Nagar in Govandi Mumbai and recovered 230 grams of marijuana and 10 grams of Mephedrone on Tuesday.

On the disclosure of Noor Alam Noor Islam Malik, NCB Mumbai raided another house of Sikandar Hussain Sayyed at Shivaji Nagar in Govandi, Mumbai and recovered total 13.6 Kgs of Codeine syrup. Rashid Sikandar Sayyed too was arrested from the spot.

"Sikandar Hussain Sayyed is a notorious drug trafficker in Govandi area. He was earlier booked in an NDPS Case in the year 2020 by Shivaji Nagar Police station and there are two other cases registered against him by Shivaji Nagar Police Station for body crime and attempts of murder. All of them have been booked under relevant sections of NDPS in the current seizure," said a NCB officer