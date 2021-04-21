Mumbai: NCB arrests two, including a Cameroon national, for peddling drugs

Mumbai: In its ongoing drive against drug syndicate, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested two persons in two different operations. In the first operation, a biology professor from Cameroon, who was on a medical visa, was caught with 20 Ecstasy pills from Chakala in Andheri on Tuesday.

According to NCB officials, the accused Dina Oliver Unki who was teaching in a Dubai college had come to India for treatment after he was diagnosed with Hepatitis about six months ago. During his treatment, one of his friends suggested him to peddle drugs to earn money. Based on specific information, NCB officials laid a trap and arrested Unki.

In the second operation, NCB arrested Sabir Shaukat Ali from Nalasopara for exporting 5 kilograms of marijuana to Qatar. The accused, NCB officials claimed, exported 5 kilograms marijuana to Qatar via courier services in February last year. The package was concealed in the oxygen pipe used in aquariums and was booked as parcel in Aramex Courier service at Mira Road. The package which was intercepted by NCB was destined to one Abdul Hamed in Qatar, and since then he has been wanted, said NCB officials.

"Ali is a repeated offender and was earlier arrested by NCB Mumbai with 10 kg hashish in his possession. He was also arrested by the NCB Delhi zone for having 335 gram heroin. He was out on bail in the heroin case. Ali has been now booked in another case under section 8(c) r/w Sec 20b(II)(B),23 (b),28,29 of NDPS Act,1985 for illegal export of Ganja from India," said NCB officials.