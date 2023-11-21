Nawaz Modi Claims Raymond's Gautam Singhania Assaulted Her, 'Punched' Minor Daughter

Days after divorce announcement by Raymond group Chairman and Managing Director Gautam Singhania about his separation from wife Nawaz Modi, she on Tuesday made explosive allegations against the business tycoon during the launch of her book.

Nawaz claimed to have endured physical assault along with their minor daughter, Niharika, from Gautam Singhania. In a shocking revelation, Nawaz asserted that the abusive incidents occurred over the course of their 24-year marriage.

She alleged that the Raymond group chief "punched" his minor daughter Niharika for about 15 minutes.

According to her, the first incident unfolded on the morning of September 10th when Gautam allegedly subjected both Nawaz and their daughter to a prolonged assault, involving beating, smashing, kicking, and punching, "lasting for what felt like an unrelenting 15 minutes".

The assault was reportedly sparked by a dispute over the use of the bathroom in the bedroom within the 39-story JK House, coinciding with Gautam Singhania's birthday on September 9th. This disagreement seemingly irked the flamboyant businessman, leading to the disturbing incident.

"Gautam has been threatening my daughter, who is an international equestrian rider, to toe the line or he would cut off support for the sport," Nawaz told the FPJ.

"We have suffered a lot of physical and mental trauma," she went on to add.

"He has been promising to settle for the last few months and dragging the case. A police case has already been filed but no action is being taken," she complained.

Nawaz claimed that the Raymond group chief threatened her saying, "I will break your face and break every bone."

She also alleged that Gautam Singhania's actual net worth far exceeds the reported 1.4 billion. The accusations extend to the 2015-16 redevelopment of JK House, where Singhania purportedly took a moral high ground, claiming it as company property belonging to shareholders. During this period, four contracts were signed, and despite experiencing financial challenges leading to bankruptcy, Singhania's wealth reportedly surged into the billion-dollar range, surpassing 725 million in September. It was Raymond's property, she said.

"For Gautam, people don't matter but things do," Nawaz said.

She said issues between her and Gautam Singhania have been simmering since December, escalating into a bitter acrimony that reached a breaking point on Gautam's birthday, September 9th.

"I knew too much about him. I refused to take his abuses and keep quite, which angered him and led to more emotional and physical distress," she added.

"He was the biggest threat for the family. my priority is my daughters," Nawaz said.

She also alleged that Singhania has been threatening her daughters to toe the lines or would be "cut loose just like their grandparents".

In a startling revelations, Nawaz said that Singhania, after assaulting her elder daughter Niharika, promised her new horses and pressured her not to file police complaint.

She went on to stress that she just wants her children to be financially secured.

Nawaz Modi's book launch attended by Vijaypat Singhania

In the midst of a challenging divorce battle with Raymond Chairman and MD Gautam Singhania, Nawaz Modi found support from family and friends at the launch of her book "Pause, Rewind" on natural anti-aging techniques.

The event, held at Soho House, Juhu, saw Nawaz discussing fitness and nutrition. With a crutch in hand, she stood strong, surrounded by her father-in-law and Raymond Group founder, Vijaypat Singhania, and her daughter, who cheered her on.

Notable figures such as actor Sonu Sood and the music director duo Salim and Suleman Merchant were also present to lend their support to Nawaz during the book launch.

Pictures from the book launch:

Gautam Singhania announced separation from wife Nawaz

Earlier this month, Gautam Singhania, the Chairman and Managing Director of Raymond Ltd., made an announcement regarding his decision to separate from his wife, Nawaz Modi Singhania, after 32 years of marriage.

This announcement came after Nawaz Modi Singhania, the wife of Gautam Singhania, was allegedly stopped from attending her husband’s Diwali party in Thane, last week.

Taking to social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Singhania said, "This Diwali is not going to be the same as many in the past. 32 years of being together as a couple, growing as parents and always being a source and strength to each other, we traversed with commitment, resolve, faith as along came the two most beautiful additions of our lives. As I reflect over the unfortunate developments in the recent past, there has been a lot of unsubstantiuated rumour mongering, and gossip surrounding our lives fanned by "not so well wishers."

"It is my belief that Nawaz and I will pursue different paths from here on," he added.

"I am parting ways with her while we will continue to do what is best for our two precious diamonds Niharika and Nisa."

"Please respect this personal decision and kindle give us the space to settle all aspects of this relationship. Seeking your best wishes for the entire family during thease times," he said.

Nawaz Modi Singhania stopped from Husband's Diwali Party

Nawaz Modi Singhania was allegedly stopped from attending her husband’s Diwali party in Thane last week. She personally recorded a video of the incident, which was exclusvely accessed by The Free Press Journal. In the video, Nawaz claimed she was initially invited to the party but was later denied entry by a man named Chandrakant, who allegedly used local police and other security staff to obstruct her entry into the gated premises of JK Gram, Singhania's property in Thane.