 Nawab Malik's Son-In-Law Sameer Khan Passes Away After Hospitalisation Following Car Accident; NCP Leader Shares Post
Sameer Khan met with an accident on September 17 and was admitted to the hospital in critical condition. He succumbed due to the accident injuries on Sunday, as informed by the NCP leader in the post shared by him on his official X account.

Azhar KhanUpdated: Sunday, November 03, 2024, 06:39 PM IST
article-image
NCP Leader Nawab Malik | PTI

Mumbai: Nationalist Congress party (NCP) Ajit Pawar faction leader Nawab Malik's son-in-law Samir Khan has passed away on Sunday. Nawab Malik shared the tragic news on his official social media account. Sameer Khan met with an accident on September 17 and was admitted to the hospital in critical condition. He succumbed due to the accident injuries on Sunday, as informed by the NCP leader in the post shared by him on his official X account.

There are reports that an SUV hit Sameer Khan and crashed into a wall. Sameer khan was reportedly trapped between the car and the wall after the accident occurred. He was rescued and rushed to the hospital, however, he was not able to recuperate from the injuries and the news of his demise was shared by Nawab Malik today.

Nawab Malik said, "Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un. My son-in-law, Sameer Khan, has passed away. May Allah grant him the highest place in Jannah. As we mourn this loss, all my scheduled for the next two days are postponed. Thank you for your understanding, Please keep him in your prayers."

Sameer Khan's accident took place with his own car as his driver failed to apply brakes after which he dragged Sameer for some distance and then rammed him into a wall. Sameer was trapped between the wall and the SUV due to which he sustained serious injuries. He was rescued and rushed to a nearby hospital. The doctors informed that Sameer went into coma due to the accident. The accident occurred when Sameer had went to a hospital in Kurla for medical check-up. He asked his driver to get the car from the parking after the check-up was completed.

Mumbai: MLA Nawab Malik's Son-In-Law Sameer Khan Injured In Kurla Car Accident; Visuals Surface
The driver took the car from the parking after which he lost control of the SUV and rammed it straight into Sameer Khan. Sameer was in critical condition for the past few days and later passed away. His wife Nilofer also accompanied him when the accident occurred, however, she sustained minor injuries in the accident.

The saddening incident has come at a time when Nawab Malik and his younger daughter Sana Malik are contesting in the Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024. Nawab Malik is contesting from the Mankhurd Assembly Constituency against Samajwadi Party's Abu Asim Azmi. He recently left the Maha Vikas Aghadi Alliance (MVA) and joined NCP Ajit Pawar faction to get a candidate from the Mankhurd seat. His daughter Sana Malik is contesting the assembly polls from his bastion Anushakti Nagar seat.

