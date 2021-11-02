Nawab Malik targets Sameer Wankhede's expensive wardrobe, private army; releases WhatsApp chat between his sister and drug accused

Mumbai: Maharashtra Minority Affairs Minister and chief spokesperson of the NCP Nawab Malik further sharpened his attack against Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Zonal Director (Mumbai) Sameer Wankhede alleging extortion and exhibition of money power with a wardrobe beyond the means of an ‘honest and upright’ officer. Malik also slammed the leader of the opposition in the state assembly Devendra Fadnavis’s threat to expose his (Malik’s) links with the underworld and drug mafia, saying that nobody had the guts to point fingers at him and say that he had underworld connections.

“I have spent 62 years of my life in Mumbai but no one has had the guts to say I have such connections. Yesterday, Devendraji said, ‘Main Diwali ke baad bomb phodunga’. You don’t need to wait. It was suggested that Nawab Malik has underworld connections,” declared Malik. “If such were the case, why was no probe initiated against me when you (Fadnavis) were the CM?” Malik demanded.

Malik alleged that during Fadnavis’s tenure, parties took place at a five-star hotel, with each table costing Rs 15 lakh. “Drug business was transacted there. Why was it not probed,” he asked.

He also criticised Fadnavis for saying that he (Malik) had been levelling allegations against the NCB to weaken the chargesheet of his son-in-law Sameer Khan who was released in a drug case. “Will Fadnavis tender an apology, as the NCB’s panchnama clearly states that during the search, no contraband/suspicious substance was recovered,” he said. Malik’s daughter Nilofer released the panchnama on Twitter late on Tuesday evening.

Training his guns at Wankhede, Malik claimed the officer wore trousers worth a lakh of rupees, a shirt costing over Rs 70,000 and watches worth Rs 25-50 lakh. “How can an honest and upright officer claim to afford such expensive clothes?” he wondered.

“He (Wankhede) extorted crores by wrongly framing people,” Malik said, adding the NCB official had a private army to do the job. Malik claimed that Wankhede implicated people in fake cases. “Wankhede, through his private army, was involved in arresting innocent people and defaming them but let loose the big drug peddlers,” he noted.

Further, Malik claimed, for the last 15 days, there were three containers with drugs lying at the JNPT. He questioned why no action had been taken by the department of revenue intelligence in this matter.

Once again, Malik said that Wankhede had extorted money during his visits to the Maldives and Dubai. He said it cost more than Rs 30 lakh to visit the Maldives and questioned how an honest officer could afford such an expensive trip.

He also released a purported WhatsApp chat between Wankhede’s sister, advocate Yasmeen Wankhede and a drug accused for striking an alleged deal. However, Wankhede has denied Malik’s charges, saying that a peddler had approached his sister (a lawyer) but was sent back as she didn’t take NDPS cases.

Wankhede also dismissed allegations about his ‘expensive’ clothes, saying that Malik was spreading rumours. “As far as my expensive clothes are concerned, it is just a rumour. He does not have much knowledge about these things,” he said.

Malik also said that Wankhede had submitted his caste certificate to NCSC Chairman Vijay Sampla, who said he would forward it to the Maharashtra government. “It will be verified by the caste verification committee,” he added.

Malik has alleged that Wankhede had forged his caste certificate and other documents to secure a job as an IRS officer under the SC quota after clearing the UPSC examination. He also said that Wankhede was a Muslim by birth, a claim the officer has denied.

Speaking of former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh’s arrest, Nawab Malik said that the arrest was politically motivated and aimed at maligning the image of the state’s Maha Vikas Aghadi government leaders.

“The entire action (of arresting Deshmukh) is politically motivated. It is aimed at scaring the leaders of the Maha Vikas Aghadi,” said Malik.

Deshmukh was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) late on Monday night, after being questioned for more than 12 hours in a money-laundering case linked to an alleged extortion racket in the state police establishment.

Meanwhile, Malik hit back at state BJP chief Chandrakant Patil and the leader of opposition in the legislative council, Pravin Darekar, for their statements that if he would continue to target their party and leaders, it would prove costly for him. “Information is being collected about my family members, including my grandchildren. If anything happens to them, then Patil and Darekar will be responsible,” he warned.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, November 02, 2021, 11:28 PM IST