Navratri 2025: Temple & Pandal Exploration Tour Announced In Mumbai; Check Out Dates, Itinerary, Tickets & More | File

Mumbai is gearing up for the festive season with the launch of a special Navratri Temple & Pandal Exploration Tour 2025, set to take place from 22 September to 2 October 2025. The curated experience will allow devotees and tourists to explore the city’s most famous heritage temples and Navratri pandals, blending spirituality with cultural discovery.

Organised with the support of certified tour guides from the Ministry of Tourism (Government of India) and Maharashtra’s State Department Guides, the four-hour guided journey is designed to showcase Mumbai’s rich cultural heritage during Navratri.

Highlights of the Tour

The Navratri Temple/Pandal Hopping Tour will cover iconic religious sites including:

Mumba Devi Temple, the city’s namesake and a central point of devotion.

Mahalaxmi Temple, one of Mumbai’s most revered shrines.

Prabha Devi Temple, known for its spiritual and historical significance.

Starting from the 5th day of Navratri (27 September 2025), participants will also enjoy exclusive access to the Bengali Club Pandal, a celebrated destination for devotees during the festival.

Inclusions & Facilities

* Comfortable travel in an air-conditioned bus.

* Complimentary bottle of water for participants.

* Guidance from a licensed tourism professional throughout the trip.

* Hassle-free M-ticket/contactless booking via *BookMyShow with fast-track entry.

Date, Timing, Language, and Pricing

* Tours begin daily at 4:00 PM.

* Duration: 4 hours.

* Open to participants aged 3 years and above.

* Instructions and guidance available in English, Hindi, and Marathi.

* Ticket prices start from ₹1,549 onwards.

Additional Notes

Authorities have clarified that access to certain heritage pandals may be restricted in case of security issues or public safety requirements. Nevertheless, the tour promises an insightful journey into Mumbai’s cultural and religious traditions, giving participants the opportunity to learn about the historical background and cultural importance of each site.

Why This Tour Matters

With Navratri being one of India’s most vibrant festivals, this guided tour ensures that visitors not only experience the devotional energy but also gain a deeper understanding of Mumbai’s spiritual heritage. From ancient temples to festive pandals, the itinerary blends tradition with modern convenience, making it an ideal activity for both locals and tourists during the festive season.

For booking and more details, tickets are available exclusively on BookMyShow.