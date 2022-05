Maharashtra MP Navneet Rana | ANI

Parliament's Privileges and Ethics Committee has asked Maharashtra Chief Secretary Manu Kumar Srivastva to appear before them on 15th June for oral evidence, in connection with Lok Sabha MP Navneet Rana's arrest matter.

