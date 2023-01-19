Navi Mumbai police launch 'Samadhan' helpline for police personnel

Navi Mumbai police commissioner has launched the 'Samadhan' helpline to redress problems of police officials and other grievances like excessive medical bills, pay fixation, promotion, pension etc.

Police officers and personnel can file a complaint on the helpline at (91372 79103) over the phone or through a WhatsApp message. With this helpline number, police officials or personnel do not need to visit the police commissionerate headquarters, which will save their time.

After joining as Police Commissioner of Navi Mumbai, Police Commissioner Milind Bharambe has started efforts to bring transparency to the administrative work of the Navi Mumbai Police Force and to settle the administrative work at the establishment of the Police Commissionerate expeditiously.

The helpline number is part of it. In addition, a Janta Darbar will also be held at the police commissioner's office to solve internal issues.

