Navi Mumbai: World Autism Day celebrated in Kharghar

Kharghar: The National Institute for Intellectual Empowerment, Kharghar celebrated the World Autism Day. A webinar on the theme "Inclusion of self-absorbed persons in work" was also conducted on the occasion.

A large number of students, parents and teachers participated in the webinar. The event was organised at Little World Mall in Kharghar. As part of the event, a flash mob was also presented by the students of the institute who presented their art on the subject of self-absorption.

Also, various fun programs were conducted for the children with special abilities as well as their parents. Special children, parents, trainees, employees of the organization participated in the event.

Published on: Thursday, April 07, 2022, 10:09 AM IST