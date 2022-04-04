Mumbai: BMC bursts myths about Autism Spectrum Disorder during awareness week

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) shared a post on Twitter inorder to spread awareness, rule out myths related to Autism Spectrum Disorder. The message clarified that Autism isn't a disease, not all children in the case are violent and so on...
Myth Busting post highlighted the following misconceptions:
Autism is a disease
Vaccines cause autism
Autism is becoming an epidemic
All autistic people have a savant skill
Autistic people don't feel emotion
Autistic people have an intellectual disability & can't speak
One can "grow out of autism"
Autistic people cannot learn
Bad parenting can cause autism
