Mumbai: BMC bursts myths about Autism Spectrum Disorder during awareness week

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) shared a post on Twitter inorder to spread awareness, rule out myths related to Autism Spectrum Disorder. The message clarified that Autism isn't a disease, not all children in the case are violent and so on...

Myth Busting post highlighted the following misconceptions:

Autism is a disease

Vaccines cause autism

Autism is becoming an epidemic

All autistic people have a savant skill

Autistic people don't feel emotion

Autistic people have an intellectual disability & can't speak

One can "grow out of autism"

Autistic people cannot learn

Bad parenting can cause autism

Published on: Monday, April 04, 2022, 01:02 PM IST