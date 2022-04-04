e-Paper Get App
Advertisement
Home / Mumbai / Mumbai: BMC bursts myths about Autism Spectrum Disorder during awareness week

Mumbai: BMC bursts myths about Autism Spectrum Disorder during awareness week

FPJ Web Desk | Updated on: Monday, April 04, 2022, 01:02 PM IST

Twiiter: BMC
Twiiter: BMC
Advertisement

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) shared a post on Twitter inorder to spread awareness, rule out myths related to Autism Spectrum Disorder. The message clarified that Autism isn't a disease, not all children in the case are violent and so on...

Myth Busting post highlighted the following misconceptions:

  • Autism is a disease

  • Vaccines cause autism

  • Autism is becoming an epidemic

  • All autistic people have a savant skill

  • Autistic people don't feel emotion

  • Autistic people have an intellectual disability & can't speak
    One can "grow out of autism"

  • Autistic people cannot learn

  • Bad parenting can cause autism

ALSO READ

Watch video: SIES College awards 14 SWAYAM NPTEL Toppers Watch video: SIES College awards 14 SWAYAM NPTEL Toppers
Advertisement

ALSO READ

FPJ Interview: 'There's a very strong correlation between sex education and sex-related crimes',... FPJ Interview: 'There's a very strong correlation between sex education and sex-related crimes',...

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, April 04, 2022, 01:02 PM IST