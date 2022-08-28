Navi Mumbai: With casting of 500 slabs in just 489 days, CIDCO achieves another feat

The construction of buildings in various nodes of Navi Mumbai under CIDCO's Mass Housing Scheme under PMAY is in progress | Photo: File

After the unprecedented success of 'Mission 96', CIDCO under the guidance of Dr Sanjay Mukherjee, vice chairman and managing director, has achieved yet another feat by setting a record by completing the casting of 500 slabs in just 489 days under its Mass Housing Scheme under PMAY.

"CIDCO has set an objective of completing the construction of apartments under the housing scheme in less time, with the use of advanced technology. This has ensured fulfilling the dream of the home of common people by providing them with the houses in less time, without compromising the quality. The casting of 500 slabs in 489 days is the next stage after 'Mission 96' under this objective," said Dr Mukherjee.

Notably, the construction of buildings in various nodes of Navi Mumbai under CIDCO's Mass Housing Scheme under PMAY is in progress. The apartments under this scheme will be made available to the people belonging to the EWS and LIG categories.

CIDCO has emphasized completing the construction of these apartments in less time, without compromising the quality, to fulfil the dream home for a common man. Prior to this, CIDCO completed the construction of a 12-storey building comprising 96 apartments in just 96 days.

Now, CIDCO has completed the casting of 500 slabs in just 489 days at sector-28,29,31 and 37 in Taloja node for the buildings being developed under its Mass Housing Scheme and has proved its extraordinary performance in the field of real estate.

CIDCO, with the use of advanced technology and without compromising quality, has completed the casting work with a recorded speed of 1.02 slabs/day. Architects, planners, engineers in CIDCO and the project consultants AHC, and TCE_HSA Associates have made meticulous planning under the guidance of Dr Mukherjee has achieved this extraordinary feat.

With this achievement, CIDCO has once again achieved the distinction of completing the construction of houses in the field of affordable housing in the country. CIDCO is on a fast track toward completing the construction of world-class buildings at record speed.