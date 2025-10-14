Thane Traffic Alert: ‘No Entry’ On Veer Savarkar Road To Ease Festive Rush | Check Alternate Routes

Representative pic |

The Thane Police have announced a ‘No Entry’ restriction for all vehicles on Veer Savarkar Marg, the stretch between Yevale Tea Chowk and Gajanan Maharaj Chowk in Naupada, to prevent traffic congestion during the festive season. The notification, issued by the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic Department), Thane City, will be implemented on a trial basis for 15 days from October 14, 2025.

The decision aims to ensure smooth vehicular movement and public safety as market activity and festive crowds increase in the coming weeks. Commuters have been advised to use alternative routes and cooperate with traffic authorities.

Festive Season Traffic Management in Naupada

According to the notification posted by Thane Police on X, the restriction will apply to all types of vehicles, including two-wheelers, rickshaws, private cars, buses, tempos and heavy vehicles. The move is expected to reduce congestion around key market zones in Naupada, one of the city’s busiest commercial areas.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Pankaj Shirsat issued the directive under Sections 115 and 116 (1) (a)(b) of the Motor Vehicles Act, backed by Government of Maharashtra Notification No. K.M.V.A./116/CR/37/TR dated 27 September 1996.

Alternative Routes Announced

As per the order, vehicles travelling from Aradhana Talkies to Gajanan Maharaj Chowk will be stopped near the three petrol pumps, while those moving from Vandana Talkies to Teen Petrol Pump towards Gajanan Maharaj Chowk will also face a ‘No Entry’ restriction.

Motorists can take a U-turn near the petrol pumps and divert through Ganapati Karkhana or Harinivas Circle, or turn left near Vandana Bus Depot to reach their destinations.

Exemptions and Public Feedback

The restrictions will not apply to police vehicles, fire brigade, ambulances, oxygen supply vans, or other emergency and essential service vehicles.

Residents and commuters can share suggestions or objections in writing with the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), City Traffic Branch Office, Teen Hat Naka, Thane (West) – 400602.

For any assistance, the public can contact the Traffic Department, Thane City at 022-25401056 or email ep.thane.deptraffic@mahapolice.gov.in.