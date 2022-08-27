Navi Mumbai: Residents stage protest outside CIDCO office over poor water supply in Khanda Colony

Photo: File

A large number of women from Khanda Colony staged a protest outside the CIDCO office on Friday afternoon over the poor supply of water for the last six days.

They also threatened that they would wash dishes outside the CIDCO office due to scarcity.

There is a water cut and low-pressure water supply in Khanda Colony for the last six days. The women alleged that the water supply department of CIDCO is doing injustice to Khanda Colony by rationing water in the name of the shutdown of the water supply.

Under the leadership of the PWP Shganesh Patil and Mahadev Waghmare, residents, mostly women, reached the CIDCO office on Friday afternoon in New Panvel.

There they shouted slogans and sought reasons for the poor water supply.

The crowd became very aggressive on water cuts and warned that if the water supply is not restored immediately, they will come again and wash dishes outside the CIDCO office.

