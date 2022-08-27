e-Paper Get App

Navi Mumbai: Residents stage protest outside CIDCO office over poor water supply in Khanda Colony

They also threatened that they would wash dishes outside the CIDCO office due to scarcity.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Saturday, August 27, 2022, 07:02 PM IST
article-image
Photo: File

A large number of women from Khanda Colony staged a protest outside the CIDCO office on Friday afternoon over the poor supply of water for the last six days.

They also threatened that they would wash dishes outside the CIDCO office due to scarcity.

There is a water cut and low-pressure water supply in Khanda Colony for the last six days. The women alleged that the water supply department of CIDCO is doing injustice to Khanda Colony by rationing water in the name of the shutdown of the water supply.

Under the leadership of the PWP Shganesh Patil and Mahadev Waghmare, residents, mostly women, reached the CIDCO office on Friday afternoon in New Panvel.

There they shouted slogans and sought reasons for the poor water supply.

The crowd became very aggressive on water cuts and warned that if the water supply is not restored immediately, they will come again and wash dishes outside the CIDCO office.

Read Also
Navi Mumbai: No water supply in few CIDCO administered areas due to maintenance work
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai: Residents stage protest outside CIDCO office over poor water supply in Khanda Colony

RECENT STORIES

EPL: Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo pranks ex-teammate Rio Ferdinand before 1-0 win over...

EPL: Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo pranks ex-teammate Rio Ferdinand before 1-0 win over...

Mumbai update: Govt announces free travel for senior citizens above 75 yrs of age in all state...

Mumbai update: Govt announces free travel for senior citizens above 75 yrs of age in all state...

'It would have been a different game': Pakistan skipper Babar Azam on Shaheen Afridi's absence for...

'It would have been a different game': Pakistan skipper Babar Azam on Shaheen Afridi's absence for...

Union Minister Tudu visits Palghar as part of BJP's 'Mission 2024'

Union Minister Tudu visits Palghar as part of BJP's 'Mission 2024'

Maharashtra: Man held for stealing valuables worth Rs 3.10 lakh in Latur

Maharashtra: Man held for stealing valuables worth Rs 3.10 lakh in Latur