Navi Mumbai: Well-known scholar Hari Narke lauds NMMC for rich library at Dr Ambedkar memorial

Well-known scholar, author and orator Hari Narke lauded the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) for its efforts to reach out to the people through the well-equipped library and other special facilities at the newly constructed Dr Ambedkar memorial in Airoli. He said that he had visited more than 20 memorials of Dr Ambedkar across India and abroad but found Navi Mumbai’s memorial the best.

Narke said that the rich library and other special facilities at the memorial are unique and everyone must visit the place.

NMMC has been celebrating Bharat Ratna Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti Mahotsav since March 30. As part of the celebration, on the eve of Mahatma Phule Jayanti Day, Narke spoke on "Mahatma Phule's Revolution of Thought from the Perspective of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar."

As part of the celebration "Jagar 2022", on April 13, young lecturers who love reading while performing their duties in various fields, will share their experiences on the importance of reading for self-development in the program "We read - you also read."

