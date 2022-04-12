Navi Mumbai: Over 350 participate in painting competition organised by NMMC to mark birth anniversary of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar

More than 350 children, students and artists participated in a painting competition organised by Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) as part of the celebration of the birth anniversary of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar on April 11 at Swami Vivekananda garden in sector 14 near Babasaheb Ambedkar Memorial in Airoli.

The competition were held in two groups. The first group was from class 8 to 12 standard and the second one was an open group.

There were three topics for the group of class 8 to 12. They were painting based on the inspiring thoughts of Babasaheb Ambedkar and biography of Babasaheb Ambedkar, and Babasaheb and the book. In this group, a total of 317 students participated and painted the images and thoughts of Babasaheb.

Similarly, in another group, the topics of paintings were paintings based on Babasaheb Ambedkar's inspirational thoughts, Babasaheb and the book, and Babasaheb - Knowledge is Power. A total of 34 painters of different ages participated. They all were given 3 hours for drawing.

All kinds of stationery like paper, pencil, eraser, poster colour, colour plate, brush and water container required for the drawing will be provided by the civic body.

Published on: Tuesday, April 12, 2022, 10:45 AM IST