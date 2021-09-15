Navi Mumbai Weather Update: Satellite city received 8.70 mm average rainfall in last 24 hours, says NMMC

Navi Mumbai has received a total of 2900.58 mm rainfall so far this season, as per the data shared by the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) on Wednesday.

The NMMC update also stated that Belapur received 07.00 mm rainfall while Nerul, Vashi, Khoparkhairne, and Airoli received 04.20 mm, 11.60 mm, 12.20 mm, and 08.50 mm rain respectively. The average rain received from 8.30 am on Tuesday to 8.30 am on Wednesday by Navi Mumbai was 08.70 mm.

The weather forecast suggests that high tide will begin at 6.35 pm in Navi Mumbai today and the waves will reach a height of 03.00 metres. When there is a high tide during the rainy season, it becomes difficult for the flooded water to recede. Low tide helps floodwaters in the city to find an outlet to enter the seas.

Morabe dam

Rainfall - 07.00 mm

Total Rainfall - 3523.00

mm

Dam Level - 87.32 mtr

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday said that moderate rainfall with the possibility of occasional intense spells is likely in the city and suburbs.

The IMD in its 24-hour forecast has predicted moderate rainfall in city and suburbs with the possibility of occasional intense spells at isolated places and gusty winds.

The IMD on Wednesday said that the island city, eastern suburbs, and western suburbs recorded 8.31 mm, 15.39 mm and 8.78 mm rain, respectively, in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, a high tide of 3.00 metres is expected at 6.35 pm in Mumbai. Also, a low tide of 2.36 metres is likely to occur at 1.34 pm today.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, September 15, 2021, 10:26 AM IST