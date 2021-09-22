Navi Mumbai Weather Update: Satellite city received 56.26 mm average rainfall in last 24 hours, says NMMC

Navi Mumbai has received a total of 3056.72 mm rainfall so far this season, as per the data shared by the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) on Wednesday.

The NMMC update also stated that Belapur received 48.80 mm rainfall while Nerul, Vashi, Khoparkhairne, and Airoli received 55.50 mm, 66.20 mm, 59.10 mm, and 51.70 mm rain respectively. The average rain received from 8.30 am on Tuesday to 8.30 am on Wednesday by Navi Mumbai was 56.26 mm.

The weather forecast suggests that high tide will begin at 12.40 pm in Navi Mumbai today and the waves will reach a height of 04.36 metres. When there is a high tide during the rainy season, it becomes difficult for the flooded water to recede. Low tide helps floodwaters in the city to find an outlet to enter the seas.

Morabe dam

Rainfall - 54.40 mm

Total Rainfall - 3643.20

mm

Dam Level - 87.65 mtr

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday said that moderate rainfall with the possibility of heavy spells is likely in the city and suburbs.

The IMD in its 24-hour forecast has predicted moderate rainfall in city and suburbs with the possibility of heavy rainfall at isolated places.

According to data shared by the BMC, the island city, eastern suburbs, and western suburbs recorded 39.84 mm, 44.93 mm and 49.12 mm rain, respectively, in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, a high tide of 4.36 metres is expected at 12.40 pm in Mumbai. Also, a low tide of 0.70 metres is likely to occur at 6.49 pm today.

Published on: Wednesday, September 22, 2021, 10:03 AM IST