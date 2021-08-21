Navi Mumbai Weather Update: Satellite city received 41.12 mm average rainfall in last 24 hours, says NMMC

Navi Mumbai and Mumbai received moderate rainfall on the night of Saturday. Showers continued in the morning also.

In Navi Mumbai, as per the data shared by the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation, the city received a total of 2344.66 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours.

Belapur received 31.80 mm rainfall while Nerul, Vashi, Khoparkhairne, and Airoli received 31.20 mm, 47.40 mm, 49.80 mm, and 45.40 mm rain respectively. The average rain received from 8.30 am on Friday to 8.30 am on Saturday by Navi Mumbai was 41.12 mm.

Morabe dam water level

Rainfall - 45.00 mm

Total Rainfall - 2959.80 mm

Dam Level - 85.20 metres

Tidal timings

11.27 AM - 04.44 metres

11.28 PM - 04.01 metres

Meanwhile, in a respite from rising temperature and humidity, Mumbai witnessed moderate rainfall on second day. However, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) in its 24-hour forecast has predicted moderate rainfall in city and suburbs with the possibility of heavy rainfall at isolated places.

The IMD on Saturday said that the island city, eastern suburbs and western suburbs recorded 41.39 mm, 37.69 mm and 41.58 mm rain, respectively, in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, a high tide of 4.44 metres is expected at 11.27 am and another high tide of 4.01 metres is expected at 11.28 pm in Mumbai today. Also, a low tide of 1.44 metres is likely to occur at 5.32 pm today.

When there is a high tide during the rainy season, it becomes difficult for the flooded water to recede. Low tide helps floodwaters in the city to find an outlet to enter the seas.

