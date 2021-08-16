Navi Mumbai: Morbe dam fills up to 86%

The Morbe Dam that supplies water to Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) area has filled over 86 percent and the civic body expects that a couple of good showers will help the dam to overflow. The catchment area of the dam has already received over 2800 mm rainfall and the requirement to overflow is 3250 mm rainfall.

The dam had last overflown in 2019. However, the dam level had reached around 86 meters of total 88 meters in 2020 and thus there was no water cut in 2021.

Even at this level of water in the dam, civic officials assured that there would not be water cut next year.

With a good spell of rainfall in July in the catchment areas, Morbe dam has been filled up to 85.09% of its capacity. The dam, which is in Khalapur in the Raigad district, supplies water to the city.

According to an official from Morbe dam, the catchment area has received good rainfall so far. “With still one and a half months of monsoon to go, the dam will be filled to its capacity, if there is are a couple of good showers here in the days to come,” said the official.

The total storage capacity of Morbe dam is 190.890 million cubic meters (MCM). As of August 16, the storage was 162.432 MCM, which is 85.09 % of its total capacity. “The maximum water level of the dam is 88 meters. Currently, the level is at 84.98 meters,” said the official.

“In order for the dam to overflow, the catchment area requires around 3,250 mm rainfall. This year, the catchment area has already received 2,858 mm rainfall and it requires around 400 mm more,” said the official.

In 2019, Morbe Dam had received around 5,000 mm rainfall, which was also a record and it overflowed on August 4.

Except in 2020, the dam has always overflowed since 2016. “We are expecting it to overflow this year as well,” added the official.

Published on: Monday,August 16, 2021, 06:04 PM IST