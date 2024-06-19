Navi Mumbai: Vashi Police Book Owner Of Ad Company For Large Sized Illegal Hoarding On Road Side Of Sion-Panvel Highway

Navi Mumbai: Vashi police has booked an owner of an advertising Company for having a large sized illegal hoarding on the road side of Sion-Panvel highway. The case was registered by a recovery officer from Vashi ward office who in an inspection found a huge hoarding in Vashi village. “Those were three hoardings which they made into one. It was illegally done and hence we registered the compliant with Vashi police,” the officer said.

Last month on May 13, after the tragic death of 17 people in Ghatkopar due to the collapse of a large hoarding, government has been acting against the hoardings erected illegally and without authorization. On Friday, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation has registered a case against the advertisement agency owner for erecting hoardings without permission at Vashi village along the Sion Panvel Highway. The advertising company has been identified as Tirupati Advertising.

The horadings were erected above house numbers 3 to 20 in Vashi village along the Sion-Panvel expressway within the limits of Vashi division. Therefore, the Vashi Divisional Office has registered a case under section 3 of the Maharashtra Prevention of Defacement of Property Act 1995 against Bipin Mehta, the owner of M. Tirupati Advertising.

According to government rules, hoardings are allowed to be erected at a distance of more than 60 meters from the center of the road or 15 meters from the road boundary on the highway passing through urban and industrial areas. This particular hoarding was very close to the road.