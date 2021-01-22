Navi Mumbai: Vashi police arrests four for cheating NBFCs on fake documents

Vashi police arrested four persons who allegedly duped several banks by submitting fake documents for loans. They have cheated several non-banking financial organizations in Mumbai and Navi Mumbai and Thane area in the last four years.
The arrested accused identified as Shridhar Narola, 43, a resident of Meera Road, Satyen Yashwant, 45, a resident of Mira Road, Sanjay Sunil Sawant, 50, a resident of Borivali and Pawan Sinha, 45, a resident of Kandivali. Police said that cheating fraud cases against them have been registered at several police stations in Mumbai and Navi Mumbai.
Vashi police arrested them in a similar fraud case took place in 2018 wherein the accused cheated Rs 52 lakhs from Bajaj Finance. Kunal Shah, a resident of Andheri of Bajaj Finance registered a complaint after the fraud came to light in 2019.
Police said that they used other persons PAN card and documents and used to take shop in rent. With fake documents, they used to make fake sales agreement of the shop. Later, with the fake sales agreement, they used to take the loan and fled. “They cheated several NBFCs in the four to the five years,” said a senior official from Vashi police station.
“We were following the accused for three to four months and after verifying we arrested them from Mira Road,” said the official.
