Navi Mumbai: Senior citizen from Nerul loses Rs 94,000 in online shopping

A 71-year-old Nerul resident lost Rs 94,000 after he shared ATM card's details to a person who introduced himself as the customer care executive of a well-known e-commerce website. Within a day, a total of six transactions were executed from the card illegally.

Dharmdas Ramchandani, a resident of sector 19 in Nerul, registered a case of cheating on January 18 after he lost a total of Rs 94,497. While the cheating occurred in November last year, the man approached the police this week only.

Police said that Ramchandani is a retired person and he uses his ATM card for the online transactions. Similarly, on November 8, 2020, he had ordered a product from an e-commerce website that was supposed to be delivered on 11 November. When the product was not delivered, his wife found a customer care number from google search. When Ramchandani called at that number, a man identified himself as Shyama Sharma responded.

After Ramchandani asked about the delivery of the product, Sharma sought the card’s details for payment. Ramchandani shared 16 digits card number, expiry date and CVV number. Soon after he shared details, he started receiving messages from the bank about payment on different e-commerce websites.

Within two days, in six transactions, a total of Rs 94,497 was already used from the card. When Ramchandani called Shamra who identified as the customer care executive, he started abusing the old man.

When Ramchandani approached the bank and took the statement, he found that six transactions were executed from his card of which three transactions were of Rs 25,000. He finally approached the police. A case of cheating has been registered under sections 420 and 419 of IPC and 66(C) and 66E of IT Act.

A senior official from Nerul police station said that they have started the investigation. However, he added that while doing online shopping or transaction, people must take care and do not share details of the card.

In 2020, there has been a 200 per cent rise in cybercrime in Navi Mumbai. During the year, police received four Facebook related online fraud, 104 online transactions, 15 cases of card cloning, 57 cases of QR code, and 32 OLX related.