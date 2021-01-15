Navi Mumbai: NMMC freezes bank accounts of 10 property tax defaulters

A shopping complex in Belapur, a construction company in Turbhe and Vashi, industrial unit in Ghansoli, housing societies in Koparkhairane, and individuals faced the action. However, a construction company and a shipping company were let off after they made an immediate payment of Rs 2.66 crores and Rs4.6 lakh respectively.

Meanwhile, the civic body collected Rs 314 crores property tax till January 10 while budget estimation is Rs 630 crores for 2020-21. The civic body collected a record of Rs 155 crores in December 2020 which is higher than last year.

Under the Abhay Yojana, the civic body collected Rs 26 crores property tax in one month. The civic body has given two months period to take benefits of the scheme which began on December 15 and ends on February 15.

Property tax is one of the major resources of revenue of NMMC, and for the financial year 2020-21, it has estimated to receive Rs 630 crores from it.

“Due to pandemic, the collection of property tax severely affected and many of the residents are going through financial difficulties. The scheme will certainly bring some relief for them,” said civic chief Abhijit Bangar. He added that the scheme will also help the civic body to get revenue. However, he warned that the civic body will take legal action against defaulters who do not pay during the scheme period.