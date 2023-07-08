 Navi Mumbai-UP STG Jointly Nab Murder Accused In Mirzapur Who Was Absconding Since 2016
Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Saturday, July 08, 2023, 12:45 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image

In a joint operation of Navi Mumbai police and Uttar Pradesh STF, a murder accused was arrested from Mirzapur in Uttar Pradesh for killing his relative over a land dispute in 2016 in Panvel. The accused, identified as Nagina Kol alias Chunky Pandey, was absconding and kept changing his location.

Both the Navi Mumbai police and Uttar Pradesh STF were looking for him since 2016 when, on July 7, they received information that he was hiding in Haliya, District Mirzapur, Uttar Pradesh, police said.

Based on the information, a team led by Police Inspector Amit Srivastava of STF Field Unit Varanasi and a team of Panvel City Police caught Nagina Kol alias Chunky Pandey near Village Baryon under Halia Police Station of District Mirzapur.

The 2016 Murder

When he was interrogated, it was found that the accused Pandey had murdered his relative, Dharmchand Kol due to a land dispute. Both of them used to work as daily wage laborers at a crusher plant in Panvel City. On March 24, 2016, the accused Pandey brutally killed Dharmachand and fled. A case was registered under sections 302 and 34 IPC at Panvel City Police Station.

Pandey was lodged Halia district police station, Mirzapur. The Panvel City Police will present him in the local court for transit remand on July 8.

