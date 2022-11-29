Navi Mumbai: Underprivileged kids get a professional haircut

Underprivileged children got an opportunity to have their hair cut by professionals. | FPJ

Nerul: In a unique step, the underprivileged children in Navi Mumbai were given free haircuts. One such social occasion was the visit of Children of the World (India) Trust, Sector 12, Nerul, on Wednesday, 23 November 2022, where over 40 children were given haircuts by trained hairdressers of Tiny n Shiny, kids haircut and makeover store.

Interestingly, underprivileged children got an opportunity to have their hair cut by professionals even before the store was opened officially on November 26.

“These children may not have the privilege to visit a shopping mall for a haircut. We understand the importance of haircuts, which gives confidence to children of all ages and hence we reached out to them,” says Dipti Das-Kirtikar, who recently opened Tiny n Shiny, hair-cut store in Nexus Mall in Seawoods, “Even for the ribbon cutting, we had children from the unprivileged area of Nerul,” she adds.

Another important moment for these children was the opening ceremony of Tiny n Shiny as they met Ruchira Jadhav, TV Actress of Bigboss Marathi Fame Season who inaugurated the store.